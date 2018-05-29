2 flown to hospital after teen causes multi-car crash in Southern Illinois, police say

Two people were flown to the hospital after a multi-car crash on Memorial Day in Illinois 13 in Williamson County.
A total of four people were injured in the crash at about 2:56 p.m. on Illinois Route 13 near Dykersburg Road , according to an Illinois State Police press release.
A 2001 Dodge Caravan driven by 17-year-old Brayden A. Wallace, of Harrisburg, rammed into the back of a 2006 Honda Civic, sending it into a ditch by the woods. Witnesses told police the Dodge was traveling westbound at a high speed prior to the crash.
After hitting the first car, the Dodge drove through the median and into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2005 Jeep Wrangler head on, the press release said.
The Jeep flipped onto its side and the Dodge stopped nearby, police said. The Jeep's driver, 54-year-old Beth E. Griffin, of Eldorado, was taken to a local hospital.
Police say Wallace was driving with a suspended license.
Tara L. Sherrod, 47, from Marion, was driving the Honda and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures. Her passenger, Dana L. Duvall, 27, from Carrier Mills, was flown from the crash to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to the press release.
Wallace was also flown to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to the press release. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to reduce a crash, improper lane usage and driving with a suspended license.
One lane of Illinois Route 13 westbound was closed until 4:15 P.M. when all lanes were opened. Both lanes of Illinois Route 13 eastbound were closed until 4:35 P.M
