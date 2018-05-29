Man charged in Glen Carbon cemetery swastika vandalism

U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton comments on the sentence given to former St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook. A federal judge sentenced Cook to two years in prison on heroin possession and weapons charges on March 28th, 2014.
Police were on the Belleville East campus after a Belleville student had threatened another and may have a weapon. Officials did not know what kind of weapon. Other students reported the threat to police in the middle of the night Tuesday.
Officer Chris Flake with the Highland Police Department answers questions related to his new job as the school resource officer for Highland High School and the Highland School District in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver said track star Roosevelt Davis Jr's murder on April 14 is linked to a track meet brawl on May 3. Gunmen also shot up a house where track athletes gather, and put a gun in the face of an athlete's mother.