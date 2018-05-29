This popular O'Fallon store opened a new location in Lebanon

Fezziwig's Marketplace started in Lebanon, moved to O'Fallon and now is returning to Lebanon with a second location for its gourmet teas, food and gift items.
The O'Fallon store also is holding its second annual pie-baking contest on June 23.
"Last year, it filled up so fast, we had to turn people away, both contestants and people coming to taste the pies," said Ellen Leaf-Moore, who owns the business with her husband, Tim. "It was amazing."
The Lebanon store opened May 3 at 215 W. St. Louis St. (formerly Basket Case Boutique) under the name Fezziwig's Tea and Gourmet. It carries O'Fallon's entire collection of loose-leaf teas, balsamic vinegars and oils; some of its gourmet food items; and a different line of entertainment-related gifts, such as Mason Cash bakeware, English teapots, platters, bowls, dip chillers and hand towels.
The 800-square-foot space in Lebanon doesn't carry wines or hold cooking classes like the O'Fallon store, which is six times the size.
"Each store has it's own personality," Leaf-Moore said.
The couple opened the first Fezziwig's in 2007. They moved to O'Fallon in 2015 because they needed a bigger space for products, classes and events, but that caused them to lose some customers from east of Lebanon.
The couple decided to open a second location this year to get those customers back and take advantage of what they see as a Renaissance of new shops and restaurants on St. Louis Street.
"We always knew if we opened a second location, we would go back to Lebanon and pick up where we left off," Leaf-Moore said. "We loved it there. We didn't want to leave."
This month, amateur bakers from around the metro-east can enter the Fezziwig's Pie Baking Competition in the categories of Traditional Fruit and Baker's Choice (cream, meringue, pecan, etc.).
The public also is invited to taste pies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 in a 1905 carriage house behind the O'Fallon store at 225 W. First St. Admission is $5. People can buy 25-cent tickets for tasting and voting on their favorites. Proceeds go to a local charity.
"Last year, we gave about $1,000 to the O'Fallon food pantry," Leaf-Moore said.
There will be 10 contestants in each category. The non-refundable $25 entry fee includes a light-blue Mason Cash pie dish, which must be picked up in advance and used to bake pies for judging. Contestants also should bring two to three more pies in their own dishes for the public tasting.
Prizes include $75, $50 and $25 gift certificates and turquoise Mason Cash ceramic mixing bowls for first, second and third places in the two categories; $25 gift certificates for Best Crust and Most Creative Pie; and a $50 gift certificate for the People's Choice Award.
Entries must be delivered at 10 a.m. June 23 for blind judging by a panel of food experts from 10 to 11:30 a.m.. Awards will be announced at 12:15 a.m., except for the Public Choice Award at 1:15 p.m.
Fezziwig's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in Lebanon; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in O'Fallon. For more information, call 618-808-0184 or 618-726-2230 or visit http://www.fezziwigsmarket.com.
Comments