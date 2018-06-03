Fairview Heights salaries are available in BND's Public Pay Database

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com