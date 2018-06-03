Fairview Heights salaries are available in BND's Public Pay Database

Salaries for the employees of Fairview Heights for 2017 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat's Public Pay Database.
The city paid just over $7.5 million to 149 employees. The highest earners were all police department employees, with a total of $4.1 million in salaries for 58 employees.
The five highest earners, not including overtime, were:
- Police Chief Nicholas Gailius: $117,449.63
- Assistant Police Chief Christopher Locke: $115,029.61
- Police Officer James Krummrich: $112,178.88
- Police Officer Wade Gummersheimer: $98,599.30
- Police Officer Charles Beyersdorfer III: $113,113.10
Officers normally receive an annual raise based on union contracts, according to police department spokesman Tim Mueller. Officers also receive pay increases intermittently for years of service.
Krummrich, the second-highest earner, received an $11,000 raise from his $100,982 salary in 2016 due to his promotion from sergeant to lieutenant, Mueller said.
Krummrich was charged with drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day in 2012 after a car crash in Belleville, but St. Clair County prosecutors later dismissed the charges after finding no credible evidence Krummrich was drunk, according to BND articles from the time.
Overtime for 41 police department employees totaled $274,806 and 16 Public Works employees earned $32,885 in overtime pay.
The city's new economic development Director Paul Ellis earned $8,750.64 since being hired in December.
Mayor Mark Kupsky earned $21,600 and City Aldermen earned $9,600 each, except for Aldermen Joshua Frawley and Ryan Vickers, who earned $6,400 for their partial year of service. Both were elected as aldermen in the April 2017 elections.
