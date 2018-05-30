Students dismissed early in Litchfield after 2 pieces of ammunition found in bathroom

Police were investigating after two pieces of ammunition were found in a men's bathroom at Litchfield High School on Wednesday prompted the lockdown of the building on the last day of class before summer break.

The "high school immediately enacted their protocol for this situation" after the ammunition was found, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

Litchfield High School and Litchfield Middle School, which are located in the same building, released students to their parents at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday as part of the lockdown, a school official said Wednesday morning.

According to the middle school's website, school was to have been dismissed at 11:30 a.m., and it was the last day of school.

