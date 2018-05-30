Metro-East News

Missing your bicycle? Fairview Heights Police may have found it.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

May 30, 2018 11:56 AM

Fairview Heights Police found five bikes in Moody-Longacre Park on Wednesday and turned to social media to reunite the wheels with their owners.

"If you are missing a bicycle, and believe one of these may be yours, please contact our department," a Facebook post stated. People were instructed to call at 618-489-2100.

No descriptive information about the five bicycles was provided nor was any information given about how the bikes came to be found. Police were not immediately available for comment.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  