Here's what 4 St. Clair County officials will make through 2021

Some St. Clair County elected officials won't see a raise until 2021, according to an ordinance passed at Tuesday night's County Board meeting.
The sheriff, treasurer, assessor and clerk will have a set salary of $98,776 each through 2020. Their salaries will increase by 2 percent to $100,750 in 2021 followed by another 2 percent raise to $102,765 in 2022.
Other officials — the County Board chairman, auditor, circuit clerk, coroner, recorder of deeds, County Board members and Board of Review members — will be eligible for a raise in 2021.
County Administrator Debra Moore said Chairman Mark Kern hopes revenues will increase enough in that time to support raises for all employees of the county.
Those salaries for the other officials are set at the following rates through 2020:
- County Board Chairman: $95,899
- Auditor: $97,388
- Circuit Clerk: $97,388
- Coroner: $97,388
- Recorder of Deeds: $97,388
- County Board members: $19,419
The salary for Board of Review members is set at $47,300 through 2020 with an increase to $48,246 in 2021 and to $49,210 in 2022 through 2024.
In other business
- County Board members approved money for the St. Clair County Special Emergency Services Association, a volunteer group that provides additional assistance to emergency responders. Board members approved $3,000 in monthly payments for one year beginning in June. The money mainly supports operation of the association's building in Sauget, the county administrator said.
- A Mascoutah couple received approval to build a pole barn to help expand their small business, Reinneck Ranch, Inc. James and Hope Reinneck requested a special permit to build the barn, which will house the canned salsas and pickles they sell wholesale to stores.
- County Board members congratulated Richard Meile on his upcoming retirement as Chairman of the St. Clair County Transit District Board of Directors. He was first hired at the St. Clair County Highway Garage in 2002. He will retire June 7.
- The County Board announced plans to apply for a grant from the Metro-East Park Recreation District to expand Engelmann Park. The district is not accepting grant applications at this time, the county administrator said, but the county plans to apply once the application period begins.
