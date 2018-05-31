St. Clair County deputies could soon be one step closer to patrolling MetroLink in Missouri

St. Clair County finalized plans on Tuesday to add three sheriff's deputies to patrol the region's light rail system, bringing the total number of MetroLink deputies to 15 on the Illinois side.
After more than a year of efforts, plans allowing those officers to cross state lines to patrol MetroLink in St. Louis City could soon take shape.
The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen is expected to consider a bill to allow bi-state patrols at their Friday meeting, according to Taulby Roach, a consultant for the St. Clair County Transit District.
The bill passed its first and second reading in April and May, and was finalized at a meeting last week, according to the Board's website. Unless the bill sponsor decides it needs further debate, the bill will go before the Board for final reading and passage at Friday's meeting, according to Board procedure.
The proposed ordinance would allow the city and St. Clair County to enter a mutual aide agreement that would make it legal for St. Clair County deputies to cross into the city to patrol MetroLink.
"Violent crime and other criminal activity on or about MetroLink has become a pervasive and immediate threat to the public safety, including not only MetroLink passengers but all residents, commuters and visitors," part of the ordinance states. "Any plan to address a public safety threat to multiple political subdivisions in different states requires a coordinated response among all such political subdivisions to act upon and reduce the public safety threat."
St. Clair County will have to approve a parallel ordinance to enter into the mutual aide agreement after St. Louis Aldermen approve their version, the St. Clair County Transit District consultant said.
Deputies will have the power to arrest, detain, issue citations, report and "take all other actions authorized to peace officers in the state of Missouri" on MetroLink property within city boundaries, according to the ordinance.
St. Clair County will bill Bi-State Development, the agency that oversees MetroLink, $17,432 monthly for the three additional deputies.
The transit district was created in 1981 to administer contracts for St. Clair County with transportation providers, including Bi-State Development.
Comments