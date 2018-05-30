Illinois House passes new version of 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases

The Illinois House on Wednesday approved a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of all guns after they are purchased.
The Democrat-controlled House's 72-44 vote came on legislation that matches a proposal made two weeks ago by Gov. Bruce Rauner. But the Republican's plan was part of an amendatory veto that includes reinstatement of the death penalty in heinous crimes. Most Democrats oppose re-establishing capital punishment after abolishing it in 2011.
The proposed bill, presented by state Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D- Northbrook, would change current law, which requires a 72-hour wait for handguns but 24 hours for all other guns. He said there's evidence that someone who wants to harm him- or herself or others has time to cool down if forced to wait three days to get a gun.
The measure returns to the Senate because of changes the House made.
How metro-east reps voted
- State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey: No
- State Rep. John Caveletto, R-Salem: No
- State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton: No
- State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis: Yes
- State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea: Yes
- State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville: No
- State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville: Yes
