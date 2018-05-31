Grand opening and fundraising event to be held at Miles Davis home, East St. Louis

The public is invited to an official grand opening and fundraiser for the Miles Davis childhood home from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at 1701 Kansas Ave., Miles Davis Way, East St. Louis. The event is celebrating the newly renovated, former home of the late Miles Dewey Davis III, a jazz musician known for his skill on the trumpet.
The event will feature tours of the home, an art show with Mykael Ash, a National Museum of African Americans on Stamps display, CHAMP Assistance Dogs on site, a raffle, live music and food samples. Tickets cost $45 at the event, $5 for ages 5 to 17 years, and are free for children aged 4 and younger.
Organizers ask attendees to bring a pair of new socks for donation. The items will be given to homeless shelters. Information: www.houseofmilesestl.org
Comments