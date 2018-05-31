Jazz genius Miles Davis' childhood home privately owned

Jazz legend and genius Miles Davis grew up in this house at 1701 Kansas Ave. in East St. Louis, IL. Lauren Parks, sister of the city's former mayor, owns the house and is raising funds for renovation. Beth Hundsdorfer bhundsdorfer@bnd.com
Jazz legend and genius Miles Davis grew up in this house at 1701 Kansas Ave. in East St. Louis, IL. Lauren Parks, sister of the city's former mayor, owns the house and is raising funds for renovation. Beth Hundsdorfer bhundsdorfer@bnd.com
Jazz legend and genius Miles Davis grew up in this house at 1701 Kansas Ave. in East St. Louis, IL. Lauren Parks, sister of the city's former mayor, owns the house and is raising funds for renovation. Beth Hundsdorfer bhundsdorfer@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Grand opening and fundraising event to be held at Miles Davis home, East St. Louis

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

May 31, 2018 11:07 AM

The public is invited to an official grand opening and fundraiser for the Miles Davis childhood home from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at 1701 Kansas Ave., Miles Davis Way, East St. Louis. The event is celebrating the newly renovated, former home of the late Miles Dewey Davis III, a jazz musician known for his skill on the trumpet.

The event will feature tours of the home, an art show with Mykael Ash, a National Museum of African Americans on Stamps display, CHAMP Assistance Dogs on site, a raffle, live music and food samples. Tickets cost $45 at the event, $5 for ages 5 to 17 years, and are free for children aged 4 and younger.

Organizers ask attendees to bring a pair of new socks for donation. The items will be given to homeless shelters. Information: www.houseofmilesestl.org

  Comments  