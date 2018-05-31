Thousands lose power as severe storms sweep through Southern Illinois

Thousands of customers lost power on Thursday as severe storms swept through Southern Illinois.
Nearly 9,000 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Ameren's outage map. Outages spread from Sparta, Marissa and Du Quoin and as far south as Carbondale.
Severe storms with reported winds up to 60 mph damaged power lines and knocked down trees in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Brian Bretsch with Ameren said they will have to wait until the storms roll out before they can assess the damage and estimate how long it will take to restore power.
NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m. for eastern Perry County, Jefferson County, Northeastern Jackson County and Northern Franklin County.
Severe thunderstorms were possible for the metro-east through Thursday afternoon and evening. Large hail in excess of golf ball size and damaging winds in excess of 70 mph would be possible in the strongest storms, according to NWS in St. Louis.
