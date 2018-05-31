Graduation balloons cause power outage for 3,000 in metro-east

About 3,300 people lost power in Collinsville and Maryville on Thursday morning after metallic graduation balloons became entangled in power lines.
Brian Bretsch, an Ameren Illinois spokesman, said that around this time of year, it is not uncommon for people to release Mylar balloons into the air, unaware of the havoc they can cause.
Mylar balloons are shiny, metallic balloons sold in many retail stores and often used in celebrations, such as graduations and birthdays.
When people let balloons float away, they can come back down on top of power lines, Bretsch said. Once they hit the lines, the balloons pop, melt and cause a surge in the power lines.
"When Mylar balloons touch a power line or float into substation equipment, their metallic properties cause a surge of electricity," Bretsch said. "This can cause equipment to short-circuit and lead to power outages, fires and possible injuries."
Bretsch offered the following tips to avoid this.
- Keep balloons tethered at all times and attached to a weight.
- When no longer in use, puncture and deflate the balloons before creatively reusing or disposing of them.
- If a balloon or another toy becomes entangled in an overhead power line, do not attempt to retrieve it. Call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 for assistance.
- Always assume power lines are live, and keep yourself and all other items at least 10 feet away.
Bretsch said customers were without power for two to three hours beginning at 4:50 a.m. The majority of people's power was restored by 6:50 a.m.
