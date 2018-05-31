Here's the street closures for Shriner parade in Belleville and circus schedule

The Shriners Circus Parade will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, in downtown Belleville. The parade route begins at 17th and West Main Streets and continues on Main Street. It ends at the 800 block of East Main Street.
The street closures for the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a rolling street closure along West and East Main Streets from 17th Street to Douglas Avenue. Also, West Main Street will be closed from 17th Street to 20th Street from 5:30 to 9:30p.m. for parade staging.
Shriner Circus schedule
Ainad Shriners Circus will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For a free child's ticket go to www.soilshrinercircus.com.
The circus will also be appearing at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Gateway International Speedway, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison; 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 4, at American Legion Park, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, W. Fairground Ave., Jerseyville; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at 2025 Parkhill Drive, Highland.
Proceeds are for the benefit of the Ainad Shriners General Fund.
