They saved this popular store for teachers and parents. Now it's got a new location.

Amy Smith wants her kids to have fun over the summer, but not too much fun.
That's why the Caseyville woman was shopping at the new Parent Teacher Tools & Toys store in O'Fallon last week. She bought several books in the Summer Bridge Activities series for her daughter, Lauren, 11, and son, Colin, 9.
"It's just to keep them thinking about school during the summer," said Amy, 47. "It keeps their minds active in the education field instead of just the play field."
Amy is one of many metro-east residents who were relieved to hear that someone had purchased the inventory of the Fairview Heights Parent Teacher Tools store, which closed in November, and moved the business to downtown O'Fallon.
The new owners, Mary Jo and Chris Guinn, of Troy, also added "toys" to the name.
"We sell educational supplies for teachers," Mary Jo said. "We carry toys and games. We carry special-needs items for parents and therapists. We have a line of allergen-free dessert mixes. We have arts-and-crafts items. We kind of have a little bit of everything."
Mary Jo was wearing an apron with a pig pen to promote "Bacon's Big Smooching Adventure," a children's book written by her friend, Olivia Johnson. She hopes to carry more local authors in the future.
The new store opened May 23. It occupies a 4,500-square-foot space at 108 W. State St., former location of The Ginger Shop consignment and thrift store.
Parent Teacher Tools had been operating in Fairview Heights for 17 years.
"It's not a chain," Mary Jo said. "But at one time, the previous owners had multiple locations (including Alton and Edwardsville)."
Mary Jo and Chris have a blended family with four children, including Braden Guinn, 6, who has autism; Shea Guinn, 9; Ava Guinn, 10; and Jessica Kuca, 15. Chris is an attorney in the Alton office of Simmons Hanly Conroy.
Mary Jo worked as a nurse for five years while attending law school then practiced law for four years, handling mostly asbestos, injury and malpractice cases. She quit in 2007 to become a stay-at-home mom.
"A lot of our energy and life revolved around autism, helping Braden find proper therapy and adjusting to his needs," she said. "I also became an autism advocate, whether it was educating people or helping them find resources."
Mary Jo shopped at Parent Teacher Tools in Fairview Heights, which is why she took a special interest in a Belleville News-Democrat notice about the store's closing.
"I thought, 'Wow, that store has been around for a long time,'" she said. "At that moment, I forwarded the article to my husband by text. I said, 'We should buy this store and move it to O'Fallon.' ... I thought, 'It's important to this area. People need this store, especially people like us who have been blindsided by a diagnosis.'"
Mary Jo also has an entrepreneurial side, and she always knew she would eventually return to the workplace. She just didn't know how, where or when.
A key part of the Guinns' plan for Parent Teacher Tools & Toys was persuading Mary Jo's sister, Jo Ann Buettner, an accountant, to help with the business.
"(Mary Jo) wasn't taking no for an answer," Jo Ann said. "And I thought it would be a fun, challenging adventure. I was ready for something new."
Jo Ann left her position as business manager for Belleville Area Humane Society, but she still does accounting for My Tutor Driving School and Sandy's Back Porch Garden Center in Belleville.
Mary Jo's mother, Mary Ann Lett, and brother, Dan Lett, an attorney, also have been helping with the store. O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce held the official grand opening on Thursday.
"I'm glad that it opened," said customer Michele Roustio, 51, of O'Fallon, a former teacher who now operates a home day-care center. "I went to the other one a lot. I was bummed that it was closing. I went there all the time."
On this day, Michele was buying a giant roll of blue bulletin-board paper and a space-themed bag for granddaughter Amelia Roustio's crayons.
Parent Teacher Tools & Toys also offers gift-wrapping, lamination and other services. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 618-632-3777 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/parentteachertoolsandtoys/.
Comments