Applications open for judge vacancy on 20th Judicial Circuit

There’s an open seat on the bench in the 20th Judicial Circuit, and prospective judges can apply.
Associate Judge Walter Brandon Jr. will resign effective July 2, which means a notice of vacancy has been posted. Any attorney who is a U.S. citizen, licensed to practice law in Illinois and is a resident of the 20th Judicial Circuit can apply electronically with a signed application on a form found on the Illinois Supreme Court’s website.
All applications must be received by July 2.
If unable to submit electronically, applicants must submit two signed originals by mail. Further instructions are available on the website. No applications will be accepted by fax.
Comments