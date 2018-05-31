Illinois 161 bridge closed after inspection shows need for immediate repair

A bridge on Illinois 161 will be closed unexpectedly for repairs after an inspection discovered problems with the bridge.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will close Illinois 161 east of Germantown until June 15. A marked detour will be implemented using Illinois 160, U.S. 50, Illinois 127 and Slant Road to get around the bridge, which carries the highway over Shoal Creek.
IDOT announced that an inspection of the bridge “discovered issues which will require immediate repairs” for long-term operational safety.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or allow additional travel time.
