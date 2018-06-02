Popular store opens new location in Lebanon; veteran opens design studio in O'Fallon

Fezziwig's Marketplace started in Lebanon, moved to O'Fallon and now is returning to Lebanon with a second location for its gourmet teas, food and gift items.
The Lebanon store opened May 3 at 215 W. St. Louis St. (formerly Basket Case Boutique) under the name Fezziwig's Tea and Gourmet. It carries O'Fallon's entire collection of loose-leaf teas, balsamic vinegars and oils; some of its gourmet food items; and a different line of entertainment-related gifts, such as Mason Cash bakeware, English teapots, platters, bowls, dip chillers and hand towels.
The 800-square-foot space in Lebanon doesn't sell wine or hold cooking classes like the O'Fallon store, which is six times the size.
"Each store has its own personality," said Ellen Leaf-Moore, who owns the business with her husband, Tim.
The couple opened the first Fezziwig's in 2007. They moved to O'Fallon in 2015 because they needed a bigger space for products, classes and events, but that caused them to lose some customers from east of Lebanon.
The couple decided to open a second location this year to get those customers back and take advantage of what they see as a Renaissance of new shops and restaurants on St. Louis Street.
"We always knew if we opened a second location, we would go back to Lebanon and pick up where we left off," Leaf-Moore said. "We loved it there. We didn't want to leave."
Fezziwig's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in Lebanon; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in O'Fallon. For more information, call 618-808-0184 or 618-726-2230 or visit http://www.fezziwigsmarket.com.
O'Fallon Fezziwig's plans pie-baking contest
Fezziwig's Marketplace in O'Fallon is holding its second annual Pie Baking Competition on Saturday, June 23.
Amateur bakers from around the metro-east can enter in the categories of Traditional Fruit and Baker's Choice (cream, meringue, pecan, etc.).
"Last year, it filled up so fast, we had to turn people away, both contestants and people coming to taste the pies," said co-owner Ellen Leaf-Moore.
The public is invited to taste pies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 in a 1905 carriage house behind the O'Fallon store at 225 W. First St. Admission is $5. People can buy 25-cent tickets for tasting and voting on their favorites. Proceeds go to a local charity.
"Last year, we gave about $1,000 to the O'Fallon food pantry," Leaf-Moore said.
There will be 10 contestants in each category. The non-refundable $25 entry fee includes a light-blue Mason Cash pie dish, which must be picked up in advance and used to bake pies for judging. Contestants also should bring two to three more pies in their own dishes for the public tasting.
Prizes include $75, $50 and $25 gift certificates and turquoise Mason Cash ceramic mixing bowls for first, second and third places in the two categories; $25 gift certificates for Best Crust and Most Creative Pie; and a $50 gift certificate for the People's Choice Award.
Entries must be delivered at 10 a.m. June 23 for blind judging by a panel of food experts from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be announced at 12:15 a.m., except for the Public Choice Award at 1:15 p.m.
Navy veteran opens O'Fallon design studio
Marianeth Crockett saw the world and gained skills during her five years in the Navy, but it wasn't the ideal career for someone with such a strong creative spirit.
Today, the 31-year-old is doing what she loves, working as a photographer, branding consultant and designer of everything from logos to jewelry and home decor. Her business is called MCIDEATIVE, an acronym that combines her initials with the words "idea" and "creative."
Crockett worked out of her home until this month, when she opened a small studio in downtown O'Fallon.
"With entrepreneurship, you've just got to take risks," she said. "You never know if it will work until you try."
To introduce herself to the community, Crockett has launched a summer series of Makers Brunches on Saturdays and Makers Happy Hours on Wednesdays. Small groups will gather to make handcrafted items while socializing, shopping, listening to music, posing for photos, eating hors d'oeuvres and drinking champagne.
"The idea is to promote and celebrate the space, and provide an outlet for people to be creative and lose themselves in the art of creation," Crockett said.
Crockett was born in The Philippines to an American father and Filipino mother and moved to the United States as a child. She earned an art and advertising degree at the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago in 2010 before joining the Navy.
"My whole family is military," she said. "They represent all the branches, and I knew one day I would serve my country. I didn't know how long I would stay, but I wanted to try it."
Crockett started designing and making earrings, bracelets, necklaces and other jewelry for gifts before she began selling it online and at art fairs. Today, she has two lines: Beautifi, an eclectic mix of styles and materials; and Kazaru, a higher-end collection of silver, gold and stones. She also sells vintage clothing.
The MCIDEATIVE studio occupies Suite 1D of the old Taylor Opera House building, 220 E. State St. in O'Fallon. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit www.mcideative.com or call 888-415-9707.
Granddaughter relocates Belleville dance studio
Jessica Kern grew up in a dance studio.
Her grandmother, Becky Kern-Taylor, founded Becky Kern's Dance Studio in Belleville in 1961 and ran it for 34 years. Then her mother, Sue Kern, operated it for 23 years.
Now Jessica Kern has taken over the business, known as Kern’s Dance Company, and moved it to a new location at 15 S. High St. in downtown Belleville.
“I want to keep my grandma’s legacy,” she said. “That means a lot to me. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Are you going to go on with the business? Are you going to close the business?’ I’ve always said I’m going to keep the business.”
The studio offers recreational and competitive dance instruction for toddlers to seniors. That includes tap, ballet, jazz, hip-hop and modern.
Jessica Kern, 31, has taught at the studio for 18 years.
“Dance is my passion,” she said. “That’s basically my outlet. Whenever I’m feeling the need to dance, I can just come in the studio and dance. I like putting my passion into my students and teaching them my passion.”
The studio most recently was located at 6500 W. Main St. in the Arcades shopping center in Belleville and now is in the former Sips ’n Splatters space in downtown Belleville. Sips ’n Splatters moved to O’Fallon over the winter.
“I love downtown. It’s very beautiful down here,” Jessica Kern said. “I figured, I’m a young business owner. I know a lot of the business owners downtown are young and so I wanted to bring my business down here and work side by side with them.”
The public is invited to see competitive dance demonstrations at a grand reopening at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13. For more information, call 618-407-8609 or check out the studio on Facebook or Instagram.
