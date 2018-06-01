Expecting an AT&T service tech on Friday? Here's why you might have to wait longer.

The AT&T technicians who come into customer's homes and businesses to install U-verse and Direct TV continued a strike on Friday that had started Thursday.
About 30 strikers were reported outside the Belleville office at 717 N. 17th St., joining other workers across five states and reportedly including strikers in East St. Louis and O'Fallon.
Many wore shirts emblazoned with "Where's The Fairness," referring to the company's efforts to negotiate directly with members instead of the bargaining unit as required. Local 4217 President Travis Young said the National Labor Relations Board had sent the company a cease and desist letter, but the company had continued.
Young said the strike was strictly because of unfair labor practices, specifically its efforts to bargain directly with members.
Union members say they had to forgo customers' set appointments Thursday and Friday for the strike and know customers went to retails stores to complain.
"But if there are 911 issues, we'll pull off the line and take care of it. We'll take care of critical needs," Young said.
Jared Dreste, of Godfrey, is a technician with AT&T Midwest and said they were protesting unfair labor practices and contract negotiations.
"If you wanted a new install for Internet or TV or something (on Friday), the chances of you getting someone ... they have managers out there, but there's no way they're going to cover the workload," he said.
There are about 130 technicians in his local, Young said, and there are about 17 workers for one manager. However, he said some managers are not local; one is in Peoria. The company also hires contractors to supplement the union technicians' work, and the contractors are effectively crossing the strike lines to do so.
The Communications Workers of America union represents AT&T Midwest employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin and began bargaining in early March.
Missouri is part of AT&T Southwest, which ratified a four-year contract with the company in March.
Jim Kimberly, a spokesman for AT&T in Illinois, issued this statement:
"A walkout is in nobody’s best interest, and it’s unfortunate that the union chose to do that.
"This contract currently covers good-paying U.S. jobs averaging over $120,000 a year in pay and benefits, with some making over $200,000. After over 10 weeks of negotiations, we have presented a final offer to the union’s negotiating team at the bargaining table with a goal of bringing this process to a close and reaching a fair agreement for our employees. We’re offering a generous package including annual wage increases, continuation of job security provisions that are virtually unheard of in the U.S., and comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. In addition, the offer includes a commitment to hire 1,000 people in the region. All employees covered by the offer would be better off.
"We’re very prepared to continue serving customers. We’re a customer service company and we plan for all contingencies, whether related to weather, natural disasters, or even work stoppages."
Young denied the company's statement about pay.
"Nobody's making that," he said, adding that outside of benefits, $81,000 in pay was "on the high end."
A separate issue from the current strike is pay and benefits, Young said, because the rising cost of health care had effectively offset any contracted raises. Other issues include the workload and number of employees the company has let go and outsourced to other countries,.
Union members have voted to strike over the contract as well, should it come to that, Young added.
"They promised us 7,000 jobs, and all we've gotten is pink slips," Young said.
According to the CWA, members started walking off their jobs on unfair labor practices on Thursday.
