Twisted path to justice for triple salon murders

Vidoe: Owners of The Tin Shed in Highland and Kloss Furniture in O'Fallon announce plans to build a new showroom in the vacant SuperValu building located at 1100 Broadway in Highland in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
Olivia Johnson studied every case file from the St. Clair County coroner’s office that had been ruled a suicide from 2006 to 2016. Her study offers several recommendations to prevent future suicides in St. Clair County, which she says could also be u
When Collinsville High School graduate Emily Halasey feels anxious, she tries to focus instead on what's around her: five things she can feel, four things she smells or wishes she could smell, three things she hears, and so on.
U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton comments on the sentence given to former St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook. A federal judge sentenced Cook to two years in prison on heroin possession and weapons charges on March 28th, 2014.