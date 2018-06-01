It’s not the fish he wanted, but man’s local catch breaks nearly 20-year state record

The fisherman's description of his state-record catch is filled with admiration for the prehistoric beast.
All 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces of it.
Don Lawrence, of St. Louis, caught a state-record shortnose gar Sunday at Madison County's Horseshoe Lake, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.
The fish was certified by an IDNR biologist. The previous record for a shortnose gar in Illinois was just under 6 pounds and was caught in the Vermillion River in 1999.
The record for an alligator gar, Lawrence's targeted fish that day, is 279 pounds. The state stocked alligator gar in the lake in 2016.
The shortnose gar is not to be confused with the longnose gar, which also is found in Illinois waters and can reach up to 50 pounds.
Lawrence typically uses cut bait or shad suspended about a foot below a bobber, he said.
"Gar are not deserving of the 'trash/rough fish' label," Lawrence said. "They are apex predators and have not changed in millions of years; plus they are a blast to catch."
The largest fish ever caught in Illinois waters was a 124-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River in 2005, according to LandBigFish.com, which had not updated the shortnose gar catch as of Friday afternoon. The smallest on the list of the biggest fish caught by species was a 1-pound, 10-ounce rock bass caught in Aux Sable Creek in 1987.
Lawrence said gar put up a fight and "are one of the best fighting freshwater fish."
"It's exciting to watch your bobber zip across the lake then submerge as the gar chews on the bait," he said.
