More than 50,000 pounds of frozen burritos recalled after plastic bits found inside

More than 50,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos were recalled after some customers found plastic in their food.
Ruiz Food Products recalled the El Monterey signature burritos with lot code 18062 and 18063, with a best-if-used-by date of March 3, 2019, and March 4, 2019. The burritos have egg, sausage, cheese and potato inside.
The company received complaints from consumers who said they found white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. There have not been reports of adverse reactions from the food.
If you have purchased the burritos, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Comments