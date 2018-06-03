If you live in Madison County, you'll be seeing your tax bill soon

Madison County property owners should see tax bills in their mailboxes sometime next week, according to Treasurer Chris Slusser.
The first of four tax installments will be due July 5. Future due dates fall on the 5th of September, October and December. Slusser urged taxpayers to make payments as soon as possible "to avoid the rush" on the first due date.
Property owners can avoid lines altogether by paying online with an electronic check or credit card at www.madcotreasurer.org.
Payments can also be made in the following ways:
- Mail payments to Madison County Treasurer, P.O. Box 849 (with coupon) or P.O. Box 729 (without coupon) Edwardsville, IL 62025;
- In person, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison County Administration Building, Treasurer’s Office, Suite 125, Edwardsville;
- More than 100 collector banks or credit unions. Tax coupons required;
- Online bill pay through your bank or credit union.
Anyone with questions about their bill can contact the Treasurer's Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Slusser reminded taxpayers in a news release sent Friday that the Treasurer's Office serves only as the county's tax collector and does not set the amount of the tax bills.
If a taxpayer's address has changed, they should fill out a change of address form, available online at the treasurer's website.
