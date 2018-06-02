You can vote for your favorite of five designs for the new Illinois bicentennial coin.
Metro-East News

You can vote on the design for Illinois' new bicentennial coin

By Kara Berg

June 02, 2018 03:02 PM

To commemorate Illinois' 200th birthday, the state treasury department is minting an official Illinois bicentennial coin.

Residents can choose between five designs, all of which were created by Illinois artists. Designs feature images of Chicago, Springfield, Abraham Lincoln, Route 66 and Barack Obama. The winning design will be minted on the coin and distributed across the state. The back of the coin has the state seal on it.

You can vote online. Voting runs through June 15, and the winner will be announced June 18.

Coins can be preordered for $45.

