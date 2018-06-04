Metro-East News

Suspect threatens residents with gun in home invasion, Shiloh police say

By Mary Cooley

June 04, 2018 09:40 AM

Shiloh Police were investigating Monday after residents reported a man broke into their home and threatened them with a gun.

Police say they were called at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 2000 block of Blue Springs Court. Residents reported that a man had entered through an unlocked door, threatened them with a handgun, took several things and ran off. They last saw him running toward Cedarwood Trail.

The suspect is reported as a black man, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing glasses, was dressed in all black, and had a mask.

Anyone with information about the home invasion or suspect is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

