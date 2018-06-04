Belleville hair salon triple-murder trial begins with pool of 200 potential jurors

Jurors filed into the courtroom Monday morning and answered questions about what they knew about a grisly triple stabbing in a Belleville hair salon that happened 13 years ago, including whether they knew another man was charged, tried and acquitted of the crime.
St. Clair County Associate Judge Julie Gomric, prosecutors Daniel Lewis, Amanda Fischer and Judy Dalan and defense attorneys Greg Nester and Thomas Keefe III, who represent Samuel L. Johnson, will question about 180 to 200 potential jurors in hopes of empaneling 12 jurors and two alternates.
Johnson, 52, was charged with murder in 2016 in connection with the killing of sisters Doris Fischer and Dorothy Bone and their hairdresser Michael Cooney. The three were found stabbed to death on March 2, 2005 in Cooney's home-based salon at 7813 W. Main St. in Belleville.
"I am innocent," Johnson said in a jailhouse interview earlier this year. "If you get a conviction, you will be convicting an innocent man."
On Monday, Johnson appeared in a suit and tie and sat next to his attorneys.
Johnson has long been the prime suspect for former Belleville Police Chief Terry Delaney, who headed the department in 2005 when the murders occurred. Johnson was convicted and sentenced to seven years for attempting to break in Cooney's home about a year before the murders.
Darrell Lane, who was a 16-year-old at the time of the murders, was charged with the murders in 2006 after a bloody fingerprint was found in Cooney's stolen Nissan Pathfinder, found abandoned in north St. Louis. Lane's attorney's argued that he went joyriding in the SUV with other teens from the neighborhood, but had nothing to do with the murders. He was acquitted of the charges.
Johnson was charged in 2016.
The trial is expected to take two weeks. During which, Delaney, about seven jailhouse informants, multiple Belleville police officers and Illinois State crime scene technicians are expected to testify.
Opening statements may begin on Tuesday.
