Did you buy a lottery ticket in Southern Illinois last week? It may be worth $300,000.

Best check your wallets: one Bethalto shopper is sitting on a $300,000 Lotto ticket.
The Illinois Lottery posted that a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Casey’s General Store on Illinois 140 in Bethalto matched all five numbers, making it worth $300,000, on Saturday. Another ticket sold at a Circle K in Decatur is worth $100,000, and both remained unclaimed Monday.
Lottery winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center - the nearest would be in Fairview Heights.
Winners have one year from the drawing to claim prizes. Prizes under $600 can be claimed at any lottery retailer.
Unclaimed tickets over $100,000 are posted on IllinoisLottery.com. At the moment, a $675,000 Lucky Day Lotto sold at Luciano’s Grocery in Chicago is outstanding, along with a $1 million Powerball sold at Super Price in Chicago last month and $4 million MegaMillions sold at Amoco on Cermak Road in Chicago — outstanding since Feb. 23.
