Metro-East News

June 4, 2018 11:49 AM

Did you buy a lottery ticket in Southern Illinois last week? It may be worth $300,000.

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

Best check your wallets: one Bethalto shopper is sitting on a $300,000 Lotto ticket.

The Illinois Lottery posted that a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Casey’s General Store on Illinois 140 in Bethalto matched all five numbers, making it worth $300,000, on Saturday. Another ticket sold at a Circle K in Decatur is worth $100,000, and both remained unclaimed Monday.

Lottery winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center - the nearest would be in Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the drawing to claim prizes. Prizes under $600 can be claimed at any lottery retailer.

Unclaimed tickets over $100,000 are posted on IllinoisLottery.com. At the moment, a $675,000 Lucky Day Lotto sold at Luciano’s Grocery in Chicago is outstanding, along with a $1 million Powerball sold at Super Price in Chicago last month and $4 million MegaMillions sold at Amoco on Cermak Road in Chicago — outstanding since Feb. 23.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

View more video

Metro-East News