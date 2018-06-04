Two construction workers die after falling down an elevator shaft in St. Louis

Two construction workers died after falling down an elevator shaft at a Washington Avenue hotel site, according to news reports.
The workers were cutting pipes at 1501 Washington, formerly known as International Shoe Company, which is currently being converted into a hotel, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The workers were reportedly inside a box connected to a safety cable when the main cable snapped, according to KMOV. A third worker was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to KSDK.
The 160,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1909 and designed by the same architect who built Union Station, according to the Post-Dispatch. Fe Equus Development has taken on the project to turn it into a hotel called “The Last,” near the City Museum. The rehabilitation is expected to cost $54 million.
The case is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The site had passed a safety inspection 10 days ago, according to multiple news reports.
