June 4, 2018 1:27 PM

Two construction workers die after falling down an elevator shaft in St. Louis

By Elizabeth Donald

St. Louis

Two construction workers died after falling down an elevator shaft at a Washington Avenue hotel site, according to news reports.

The workers were cutting pipes at 1501 Washington, formerly known as International Shoe Company, which is currently being converted into a hotel, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The workers were reportedly inside a box connected to a safety cable when the main cable snapped, according to KMOV. A third worker was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to KSDK.

The 160,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1909 and designed by the same architect who built Union Station, according to the Post-Dispatch. Fe Equus Development has taken on the project to turn it into a hotel called “The Last,” near the City Museum. The rehabilitation is expected to cost $54 million.

The case is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The site had passed a safety inspection 10 days ago, according to multiple news reports.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

