Belleville water main break

Illinois American Water workers repair a water main break on the 1200 block of E. B. St. in Belleville. Steve Nagy
Illinois American Water workers repair a water main break on the 1200 block of E. B. St. in Belleville. Steve Nagy
Illinois American Water workers repair a water main break on the 1200 block of E. B. St. in Belleville. Steve Nagy

Metro-East News

Water main break under repair in Belleville

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

June 04, 2018 04:48 PM

Belleville

A water main break in Belleville is currently under repair on East B Street.

Illinois American Water crews were on the scene of a water main break in the 1200 block of East B Street, which has narrowed the road by one lane during repairs. Illinois American representatives confirmed that the crews are beginning assessment of the break and will determine soon the extent of needed repairs.

"If there is an impact to customers, we will notify them through our customer notification system," said spokeswoman Karen Cotton. As of Monday afternoon, no boil order had been issued. Illinois American boil orders are listed on their website.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  