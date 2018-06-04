Water main break under repair in Belleville

A water main break in Belleville is currently under repair on East B Street.
Illinois American Water crews were on the scene of a water main break in the 1200 block of East B Street, which has narrowed the road by one lane during repairs. Illinois American representatives confirmed that the crews are beginning assessment of the break and will determine soon the extent of needed repairs.
"If there is an impact to customers, we will notify them through our customer notification system," said spokeswoman Karen Cotton. As of Monday afternoon, no boil order had been issued. Illinois American boil orders are listed on their website.
