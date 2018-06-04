Man flown to hospital with severe injuries after semi crash in O'Fallon

A man was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital with severe injuries after he was involved in a crash with a semi on U.S. 50 at Memory Lane in O'Fallon.
O'Fallon Police Capt. James Cavins called the crash significant, and said the road between Illinois 158 and Quarry Road was shut down, and would be until about 6:15 p.m. Monday.
A semi and a passenger car collided, leaving the driver of the passenger car with severe injuries. He was flown to a St. Louis hospital. Traffic was backed up in pretty much all directions, Cavins said.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries, but mainly was shook up, Cavins said.
O'Fallon Police were still investigating the crash Monday night.
