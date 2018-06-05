300 more jobs coming back to Granite City Steel

United States Steel Corp. is restarting its second furnace at Granite City Works, bringing back an additional 300 jobs, the company said in a news release Tuesday.
The 300 jobs are on top of the 500 jobs the company brought back as it restarted one of its blast furnaces. That furnace had been idled in late 2015.
The restart of the “A” blast furnace, which is planned to be done by Oct. 1, will support increased demand for steel manufactured in the U.S., while allowing the company to continue to support customers during planned asset revitalization efforts, U.S. Steel said in a news release.
"All of the steel-making operations at Granite City will be back on line, helping us meet an increased demand for American-made steel that has only grown since our March announcement,” said U. S. Steel president and chief executive officer David B. Burritt. “After careful consideration of market conditions and customer demand ... the restart of the two blast furnaces at Granite City Works will allow us to serve our customers’ growing demand for high quality products melted and poured in the United States.”
On the heels of tariffs President Donald Trump put on foreign steel, U. S. Steel announced in March the restart of Granite City Works’ blast furnace “B” and steel-making operations that brought back 500 positions, filled by new and returning employees. The restart of blast furnace “B” is in progress, and the steelworkers even had a "blast off" party this past weekend.
“Our restart efforts would not be possible without our talented team at Granite City Works. Thanks to their passion and resolve, we are on track for a successful and safe restart of blast furnace ‘B,’ and the forthcoming restart of ‘A’ will be no different,” Burritt said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who has praised the tariffs President Donald Trump put in place on foreign steel, celebrated this new move by U.S. Steel.
“It’s fantastic news that U.S. Steel will be adding 300 good-paying steel jobs in Granite City in addition to the 500 jobs announced in March,” Bost said. in a news release. “These are 300 jobs that allow 300 families to put food on the dinner table, pay the bills, and put some money away for retirement. I’ve been working for years to turn the tide against unfairly imported steel that hurts our local economy and I’m pleased to see policies put in place by the Trump Administration have resulted in such positive developments.”
