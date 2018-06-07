'We knew we had customers out there,' AT&T techs back to work as negotiations continue

AT&T workers are out on strike in Belleville and across five states About 30 AT&T technicians are on strike in Belleville, with more workers striking throughout Illinois and four other states over what they call the unfair labor practice of their company during contract negotiations . Mary Cooley ×

