'We knew we had customers out there,' AT&T techs back to work as negotiations continue

Technicians with AT&T in five states went back to work on Wednesday, union and company officials said, just shy of a week after walking out.
The technicians, who install U-verse and Direct TV, walked off their jobs on May 31 because they said the company had tried to negotiate directly with members instead of through the union's bargaining unit.
"We went back to negotiations (Wednesday)," said Travis Young, president of the Communications Workers of America Local 4217. He said the walkout had accomplished its goal of protesting the unfair labor practices.
Marty Richter of AT&T. said by email on Wednesday afternoon that the union's negotiating team had been presented with an offer prior to the walkout, and then communicated those terms to the employees, "as permitted by law."
The employees were not on strike over the company's proposed terms, several Belleville-area employees said, but how the company was negotiating.
The company's previous contract with this set of employees had expired in early April.
Young said technicians typically work two job assignments a day, but on Wednesday were sent out with five or six assignments each to catch up. Some customers have appointments up through June 21, he said.
"We went back (to work), we knew we had customers out there," he said.
