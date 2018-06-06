There's a new place to get frozen custard and burgers coming to Madison County

Step aside, Burger King: Freddy’s is coming to Edwardsville.
The Burger King located off Troy Road in Edwardsville closed last month, leaving a prime location empty near Schnucks. Now Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will open at that location within the next 90 days, according to the Edwardsville Intelligencer.
Walt Williams, director of economic and community development, told the Intelligencer that the property owner was soliciting new tenants as soon as they knew Burger King would not be renewing their lease. Renovation began May 30.
Freddy’s was founded in 2002 by two brothers and a friend in Wichita, Kansas, named after the brothers’ father. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 280 locations in 30 states, including one in Shiloh and one in Collinsville.
Freddy’s has filed a petition for a special permit to use two drive-through lanes with the Edwardsville Zoning Board of Appeals.
