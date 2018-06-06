Germantown father and son mourn the death of Cardinals great Red Schoendienst

Just a few feet behind the fenced-off edge of center field at Schoendienst Field in Germantown, a bust of a “baseball god” sits, keeping an eye on his childhood field.
Albert “Red” Schoendienst, who spent 72 years in baseball as player, manager and coach, grew up in Germantown. He spent his early years playing baseball on a diamond now named after him.
He was the oldest living Hall of Famer until he died Wednesday at age 95.
Joe Gebke, who also grew up playing baseball in Germantown, said everyone in the area knew Schoendienst’s name.
“Seeing his plaque by center field, I’d go out and visit it (before games),” Gebke said. “You’ve got to pray to the baseball god. ... It’s an honor to play on the same field as (Schoendienst) did as a kid.”
Gebke was at the Millside Inn, the bar his father owns, with some friends Wednesday night watching the Cardinals play the Marlins.
His father, Marvin Gebke, was the only one in the group there who had met Schoendienst. Marvin said Schoendienst was a nice, quiet and reserved guy. He signed a few autographs for Marvin, leaving him a souvenir for the bar from “Mr. Cardinal.”
That was 15 years ago, and Marvin still had the photos Schoendienst signed, stashed away in the back of the bar.
“He made a name for Germantown,” Marvin said. “A majority of people around here are Cards fans. Always have been.”
Schoendienst joined the Cardinals in 1945 and was their starting second baseman. For 67 of the next 72 years, he spent baseball season wearing a Cardinals uniform.
