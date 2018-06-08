BND advertising team wins top honor from Illinois Press Association

The awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2017 newspaper contest were presented Thursday during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association in Normal.
The Belleville News-Democrat's advertising team received the Illinois Press Association’s highest honor — for general excellence. The Belleville News-Democrat was named the top daily, and as a result, won the James S. Copley Memorial Trophy for advertising achievement.
Here is a list of all the awards presented to the advertising team:
- General Advertising Excellence: 1st Place, Belleville News-Democrat Staff.
- Best Full Page Ad: 1st Place, Lucy Burton, "Your Moment...All Eyes on You ‐ My Formals" and 3rd Place, Lucy Burton, "Congratulations on your engagement - My Formals"
- Best Ad Less Than a Full Page: 1st Place, Lucy Burton, "Legacy — Innovative Movements"; 2nd Place, Lucy Burton, "Parsons Place"; 3rd Place, Lucy Burton, "Come Bank With Us"
- Best Full Color Ad: 1st Place, Lucy Burton, "Legacy — Innovative Movements"; 2nd Place, Lucy Burton, "Parsons Place"; Honorable Mention, Lucy Burton, "Your Moment...All Eyes on You ‐ My Formals"
- Best Annual Special Section: 1st Place, Staff, "Art on the Square"; Honorable Mention, Lucy Burton, "New Car Buyers Guide"
- Best Ongoing Special Section: Honorable Mention, The Westender Staff
- Best One-Time Special Section: 1st Place, Staff, "Scott Air Force Base Airshow and Open House"; 2nd Place, Staff, "Scott Air Force Base Centennial Celebration"
- Best Community Focus Special Section: 2nd Place, Staff, "Metro East Living"
- Best Classified Ad: 2nd Place, Lucy Burton, "Diesel Mechanic — Dave Schmidt"; 3rd Place, Lucy Burton, "Help Wanted — Weir"
- Best Shared Page/Signature Page: 1st Place, Staff, "Halloween Safety Tips"; 2nd Place, Staff, "Hunting & the Great Outdoors"
- Best Newspaper-Designed Insert: 3rd Place, Jamie Phelps, "Ben's Crafts"
- Best Ad Designer: Honorable Mention, Jamie Phelps
- Best Static Online Ad: 2nd Place, Jamie Phelps, "Rural Heritage Day"; 3rd Place, Lucy Burton, "Terry's Appliance"; Honorable Mention, Jamie Phelps, "Small Cakes Now Open"
- Best Holiday Ad: 3rd Place, Lucy Burton, "Artiste de Fleurs"
- Best Community Focus Special Section: Honorable Mention, Staff, "Getting Settled — O'Fallon Progress"; Honorable Mention, Staff, "Highland Community Profile — Highland News Leader"
- Best Shared Page/Signature Page: 1st Place, Staff, "Go Bulldogs/Game Day — Highland News Leader"
