Michael Ray replaces Cam in Fair St. Louis entertainment lineup

Fair St. Louis has changed the entertainment lineup for its Fourth of July celebration, replacing Cam with country singer Michael Ray on July 7 due to "scheduling conflicts."
“There are a lot of moving parts in big festivals such as Fair St. Louis,” General Chairman James Boldt stated in a press release. “Michael Ray is a great addition to the lineup, and we’re looking forward to his performance."
The celebration will take place Wednesday, July 4, and Friday and Saturday, July 6-7. It will return to the Mississippi riverfront after a four-year hiatus related to renovation of the Gateway Arch National Park grounds.
Ray is a small-town Florida native who scored two No. 1 hits, "Kiss You in the Morning" and "Think a Little Less," from his debut album, according to the press release.
"(He) celebrated the release of his dynamic sophomore album, 'Amos,' with performances on 'Good Morning America' and 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,'" it stated.
Here is the revised Fair St. Louis entertainment schedule:
Wednesday, July 4
9:30 a.m. — 136th annual America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station
Noon — Fair St. Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
12:30 p.m. — Boeing Air Show
5:30 p.m. — Performance by blues singer and fiddler Amelia Eisenhauer
6:45 p.m. — Boeing Air Show
8:30 p.m. — Performance by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
9:35 p.m. — Fireworks
Friday, July 6
4 p.m. — Fair St. Louis opens
4:45 p.m. — Performance by St. Louis favorite Dirty Muggs
6:30 p.m. — Performance by pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer
8:15 p.m. — Performance by pop, R&B and hip-hop artist Jason Derulo
9:35 p.m. — Fireworks
Saturday, July 7
Noon — Fair St. Louis opens
1:15 p.m. — Performance by Fire for Effect of Missouri Air National Guard
2:45 p.m. — Performance by country singer Danielle Bradbery
4:15 p.m. — Performance by country singer RaeLynn
5:30 p.m. — Salute to the Troops ceremony
6:15 p.m. — Performance by country singer Michael Ray
8 p.m. — Performance by country superstar Martina McBride
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks
Comments