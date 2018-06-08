Former worker at Belleville senior home guilty of using patients' ID to pay his utility bills

A former employee of St. Paul's Senior Community home in Belleville has pleaded guilty to using patients' personal information to get and maintain utility services at his own home — about 13 years after he was convicted of a similar crime.
Christopher Rhodes, 53, of Lovejoy, pleaded guilty in federal court to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced Friday.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, Donald Boyce, said Rhodes used the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of the patients at St. Paul's Senior Community to get and maintain utility services at his home.
Police found the names, birthdates and Social Security numbers of some St. Paul's residents in Rhodes' home, along with utility bills in their names.
He faces up to 20 years in prison for three counts of wire fraud and a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.
He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 18.
Rhodes was previously convicted of using patient information at another nursing home in 2005 to set up credit cards. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
