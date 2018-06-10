Waterloo resident named Memorial Regional Health Services 'Employee of the Year'

Sandra Griesbaum, of Waterloo, was honored as Memorial's 2017-2018 Employee of the Year at the annual Employee Recognition Dinner on May 11. She is a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital Belleville in the post-anesthesia care unit. Griesbaum has worked for the hospital for almost 42 years.
Other "Employee of the Year" finalists included: Ryan Clements, of Belleville; Glenda Martiszus, of Belleville; Lisa Yates, of Belleville; Deborah Laywell, of Belleville; Cora Minor, of Belleville; Kimberly Connor, of Millstadt; Erin Kuhn, of Venedy; Stella Rains, of O'Fallon; Natalie Ketrow, of New Baden; Anne Ruggiero, of Swansea; and Lacy Otten, of St. Libory.
Almost 300 employees from Memorial Hospital Belleville, Memorial Hospital East, Memorial Care Center, and Belleville Health and Sports Center were honored at the event.
Edwardsville YMCA Board of Directors
Amanda Couch and Kevin West Jr. have been appointed to the Edwardsville YMCA Board of Directors. Both Couch and West work at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Couch has been a fitness coordinator at SIUE since 2013. She served as a captain in the U.S. Army, both active duty and the Illinois National Guard. In a press release, Couch said, "I can serve the board as a strong advocate both inside and outside of work for healthy living and promoting opportunities for individuals and families to reclaim being healthy."
West has been a facility management sub-foreman at SIUE for 10 years. In a press release, West said, "I love working with youth. I have been the youth director for my church since 2005, and recently was appointed youth pastor."
Pediatrician joins O'Fallon group
Guy Venuti, a pediatrician, has joined the Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group Pediatrics, located at 670 Pierce Blvd. in O'Fallon.
He earned a medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. In his free time, Venuti enjoys fly fishing, hunting, European soccer and spending time with family.
Advanced practice registered nurse
Erica Criss, an advanced practice registered nurse, has joined the Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group Family Medicine at 5 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Criss completed multiple degrees at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She likes crafting, spending time with family, party planning and traveling in her free time.
