BND news coverage honored by Illinois Press Association

The Belleville News Democrat's coverage of taxation, a story about a baby's death and an editorial cartoon took first-place honors Friday in the Illinois Press Association's contest.
Reporters Lexi Cortes and Joseph Bustos took first place for best coverage of taxation for their reporting on two penny sales tax proposals for schools and law enforcement that voters defeated in St. Clair County. The judge said "great coverage all around!"
Reporters Beth Hundsdorfer and George Pawlaczyk took first place for news reporting of a single story for "Sometime in the Night," the story of a baby's suffocation death in a trash-filled home. "Wow! I couldn't stop reading about these poor children and how an agency failed in its oversight to protect these nine children," the judge wrote.
Former News-Democrat editorial cartoonist Glenn McCoy swept his category. First place went to a cartoon about Gov. Bruce Rauner's Charlie Brown moment. McCoy's cartoons also placed second, third and received an honorable mention.
The BND and its weekly newspapers also received:
▪ Second place for news reporting in a series to the BND staff for coverage of a local man who opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice.
▪ Second and third in government beat reporting by reporters Hundsdorfer and Pawlaczyk for stories about St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert and about East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Lexi Cortes received honorable mention in the category for education coverage.
▪ Second place for public notice journalism to Kara Berg for coverage of residents' $4.2 million settlement with a Granite City coke plant.
▪ Second and third place for local editorials to Brad Weisenstein for editorials questioning whether Washington Park's mayor lived in the village and a farewell message to state Sen. James Clayborne.
▪ Second place for a spot news photo by Steve Nagy of relatives learning of a homicide.
▪ Third place for sports feature to Todd Eschman for a story about Jimmy Connors returning home to give a tennis lesson to youngsters.
▪ Honorable mentions for general excellence and for best website to the News-Democrat staff in the categories for Illinois' largest newspapers. The staff also took fourth place in the sweepstakes category based on the individual awards.
▪ Second place for school board coverage and second place for coverage of taxation to Highland News Leader reporters Megan Braa and Curt Libbra. The school coverage was for the impact of the state budget impasse on Highland's schools, and taxation coverage was of the city using a blight designation to impose a sales tax.
▪ Third place for feature writing to O'Fallon Progress reporter Robyn Kirsch for a story about a 5-year-old Shiloh girl who was every police officer's pal.
The awards were announced Friday during the Illinois Press Association's convention in Bloomington. More than 100 newspapers competed in 36 categories.
