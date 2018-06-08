Walmart melons may contain salmonella, Illinois health officials warn

More than 60 people have come down with salmonella after eating pre-cut melon from Walmart, including six people from Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning that some pre-cut melons, including fruit salads, are the likely source of the multistate outbreak. Cases have been reported in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio in patients ranging from 23 to 87 years old.
IDPH suggests that anyone who has pre-cut melon from Walmart should throw it out, and if they have eaten it and experience diarrhea, fever and cramps, they should contact a health care provider. Symptoms usually hit 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the salmonella bacteria, and may be severe enough to require hospitalization.
Walmart stores in Illinois have removed pre-cut melons from their shelves, according to IDPH.
