Southern Illinois motorcyclist injured during street-race crash, ISP says

A Southern Illinois man was injured Saturday night when he went off the road while street-racing his motorcycle, police said.
Timmy J. Sowers, 51, of Louisville, was cited by Illinois State Police for street-racing, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving on the wrong side of the road.
An ISP spokesman said Sowers was riding his 2014 Harley Davidson west on East Railroad Street near Flora. While trying to race another motorcyclist at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sowers drove off the road, and lost control when he tried to get back on the road, police said. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which overturned at least once, police said.
State Police did not specify Sowers' injuries, but he was taken by ambulance to Clay County Hospital.
Comments