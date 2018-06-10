Traffic resumes after accident backed up Illinois 15 near Hofbrauhaus and Shrine

Eastbound traffic was backed up after a crash at the intersection of Illinois 15 and De Mazenod Drive near the Hofbrauhaus German restaurant and National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows on Sunday afternoon in Belleville.
A two-door car with heavy front-end damaged was towed from the scene, and traffic resumed to normal by 3 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured.
The police department shift supervisor declined to comment Sunday afternoon and referred questions to the department's spokesman who was not on duty.
Firefighters at the scene declined to comment, saying police were handling the investigation.
An ambulance responded to the crash.
