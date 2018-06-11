Need a gun? You can win one in a raffle sponsored by Monroe County sheriff

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing already showed his strong support of the Second Amendment when he backed the board when it declared Monroe a "sanctuary county" for gun owners. Now he's raffling a shotgun inscribed with pro-gun rights messages.

Rohlfing posted the notice on his Facebook page early Monday morning, selling $10 tickets for an American Tactical Road Agent 12-gauge. The double-barrel shotgun retails for about $600.

The gun's stock is inscribed with "Riding shotgun with the sheriff" with Rohlfing's logo; another part of the gun is inscribed with "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," a portion of the Second Amendment.

Anyone interested in buying a raffle ticket can do so by messaging Rohlfing directly, the Facebook post says.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Rohlfing is so far running unopposed for the Sheriff's post; he said funds left after election-related costs will go to local fundraisers.

"I get hit up for every fundraiser in the county, a lot will go to that," he said.

The Sheriff said he liked the shotgun for the raffle because of the historical aspect of "riding shotgun," where a second person would ride the stagecoach to help protect it.

The Facebook page is not part of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

If more than 400 tickets are sold, Rohlfing wrote that another gun would be raffled.

Sheriff representatives of St. Clair and Madison counties were not familiar with any sheriff in their jurisdictions ever having gun raffles.

"Some of the (Fraternal Order of Police) things have gun raffles," said Capt. Bruce Fleshren, of the St. Clair Sheriff's Department. He could not remember the sheriff ever having a gun raffle, and said the FOP in St. Clair had never had one.





Madison County's Capt Mike Dixon of the Sheriff's Department also did not recall any sheriff having had a gun raffle, but could not think of anything that would prevent any politician from doing so.