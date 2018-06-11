Police search for O'Fallon teen reported missing by mother

An O’Fallon teenager has been reported missing by his family, and police are asking for help in finding him.
Derek E. Raschen, 16, left his family’s house at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and never came back, according to his family. On Saturday, his mother reported him missing to O’Fallon Police.
“At this point of the investigation, it appears Derek left of his own accord,” a statement issued Monday by the O’Fallon Police Department said. “However, due to his age, it is imperative that he is located as soon as possible.”
Raschen is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike T-shirt with a red logo, red basketball-style shorts and navy blue low-top Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information about Raschen’s whereabouts is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext. 0.
