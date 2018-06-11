Water main break closes Belleville library

Belleville Public Library officials closed down their main location Monday at South Jackson and East Washington streets after a water main broke.
The Belleville Public Library announced on Facebook at about 11 a.m. that a water main break forced its closure. No one from the library was available for comment.
Representatives of Illinois American Water were not immediately available for comment, but the company did not have any online alerts for boil orders in the area.
The post urged patrons to visit the library's branch at 3414 W. Main St.
Comments