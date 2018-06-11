Edwardsville native Laurie Metcalf wins second Tony Award months after Oscar nomination

An Edwardsville native was again among the Tony Award winners on Broadway’s brightest night.
Laurie Metcalf, best known as the sarcastic sister on the TV show “Roseanne,” received her second Tony Award in Sunday night’s award ceremony for her performance in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.” She was previously honored last year for “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
Metcalf, 62, was also nominated earlier this year for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Lady Bird.”
Metcalf was born in Carbondale but grew up in Edwardsville, where her father was an administrator at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He died in 1985, six days after the opening of a new black-box theater, and thus, Metcalf Theater on campus is named after him.
She went on to Northwestern University and the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, of which she was a founding member with John Malkovich, Gary Sinise and others. She eventually received three Emmys for her work on “Roseanne,” which was briefly rebooted this year until controversy surrounding lead actress Roseanne Barr led to the show’s cancellation.
Metcalf was previously nominated for Tonys for “Misery” in 2016, “The Other Place” in 2013 and “November” in 2008.
