It would be 'detrimental' if Trump grants Blagojevich clemency, Illinois GOP says

The seven Republican members of Illinois' congressional delegation are cautioning President Donald Trump against commuting former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence.
Trump recently said he is considering commuting Blagojevich's sentence. The former governor was convicted of trying to gain personal benefit when filling President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat in 2009.
U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; and John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, were among those to sign a letter sent to Trump opposing the commutation of Blagojevich's sentence.
"We ask that you give thoughtful attention to our fear that granting clemency for the former governor would set a detrimental precedent and send a damaging message on your efforts to root out public corruption in our government," the letter said.
When Bost was a state representative, he was among those to vote to impeach Blagojevich.
"He violated the public trust and is an example of the absolute worst about politics. Granting clemency to Rod Blagojevich could set a very bad precedent regarding public corruption," Bost said in a news release.
In a news release, Davis said Blagojevich's crimes were not victimless.
“Many people in Springfield were terrorized by him, fired from their jobs and financially destroyed by his actions," Davis said. "Rod Blagojevich does not deserve to be pardoned or have his sentence commuted. Someone as undeserving as this should not take away from the importance of sentencing reform. There are many examples of people who have been treated unfairly by our justice system, and I continue to support President Trump’s work to right these wrongs.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is the Democratic whip in the Senate, recently said he would support shortening Blagojevich's sentence.
Gov. Bruce Rauner recently said Blagojevich is "where he belongs."
