Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in Southern Illinois

A 56-year-old motorcyclist died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer rear ended it on Interstate 57 about 10 miles north of Effingham in Cumberland County.
George P. Varvitsiotes, of Newnan, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on I-57 when a semi rear ended the bike, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. Both vehicles went off the road way.
The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Varvitsiotes dead at the scene of the accident.
Police say the semi was driven by James T. McMorris 41, of Zachary, Louisiana.
An investigation will be conducted by the Illinois State Police crash reconstruction unit and Illinois State Police commercial vehicle enforcement section.
Charges against McMorris are pending, according to the news release.
Earlier this week, a 49-year-old man and his passenger were seriously injured after driving a motorcycle off the road while exiting Interstate 24 onto I-57 in Williamson County.
