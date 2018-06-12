Police posted this photo of a bear on Facebook and said there may be two bears wandering around the Weier Mobile home community in Pevely, Missouri.
Missouri police warn residents to take precautions after bears sighted in neighborhood

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

June 12, 2018 08:50 AM

A bear, or possibly two, could be wandering around the Weier Mobile home community in Pevely, Missouri.

Police confirmed there was sighting of a bear in a Facebook post late Monday night, but they said there may be two in the area. A KSDK report confirmed the sighting occurred Monday night.

"Please bring all pets inside and pick up any pet food you may have sitting out," police officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Later on, Pevely Police posted a link to a Missouri Department of Conservation page with tips on how to "deter, exclude, or capture damage-causing wildlife."

The Weier Mobile home community is off the Interstate 55 service road and Lynnwood Drive.

Last week, a black bear was seen wondering around Festus, Missouri.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

