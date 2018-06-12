Missouri police warn residents to take precautions after bears sighted in neighborhood

A bear, or possibly two, could be wandering around the Weier Mobile home community in Pevely, Missouri.
Police confirmed there was sighting of a bear in a Facebook post late Monday night, but they said there may be two in the area. A KSDK report confirmed the sighting occurred Monday night.
"Please bring all pets inside and pick up any pet food you may have sitting out," police officials wrote in a Facebook post.
Later on, Pevely Police posted a link to a Missouri Department of Conservation page with tips on how to "deter, exclude, or capture damage-causing wildlife."
The Weier Mobile home community is off the Interstate 55 service road and Lynnwood Drive.
Last week, a black bear was seen wondering around Festus, Missouri.
