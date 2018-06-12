I-55 drivers near Collinsville could see smoke for days from smoldering fire

A Collinsville fire was still burning Tuesday morning, at least 15 hours after it began and at times shrouding nearby Interstate 55 with smoke.

Fire Chief Kevin Edmond said the fire was about 30 feet down a cliff, and may have been smoldering underground or under a great deal of tree and yard debris for some time. The site is used by a tree and lawn service.

The Collinsville Fire Department will use a trackhoe Tuesday to help determine how deep the fire is, he said. Firefighters did fight flames from about 11 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, but otherwise had a crew monitoring its progress.

Firefighters coming in at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to relieve the overnight crew described the situation as "messy."

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was expected on Tuesday, Edmond said, to determine what might be burning. The chief said it appeared to be tree debris and concrete, but called the IEPA to be sure.

He said it could burn for days, given the amount of debris and its placement.