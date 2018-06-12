Metro-East News

Coroner removes body from Belleville home

By Mary Cooley

June 12, 2018 11:48 AM

St. Clair County Coroner's Office officials removed a man's body from a Belleville home Monday afternoon.

The man's body was removed from a home on Godfrey Street, the office confirmed on Tuesday morning. An employee at the coroner's office said a news release would be sent out Tuesday afternoon.

No information on the man's identity, or the cause or manner of death, was provided.

A spokesman for the Belleville Police Department did not immediately return a call for comment.

